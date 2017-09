INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Hackers roamed undetected in the Equifax computer network for more than four months before its security uncovered the massive data breach.

Fire Eye, which has been hired by Equifax to investigate the breach, said the first evidence of hackers “interaction with the company occurred on March 10.”

Equifax had previously said it was in May.

For more on this story and other stories making headlines in the business world, click the video.