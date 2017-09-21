Free car seat help during Child Passenger Awareness Week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Vehicle crashes continue to be the leading cause of deaths among kids one to 13 years old. That’s why the registered nurses at Franciscan St. Francis Health are so passionate about making sure kids are buckled in properly and in the right car seat.

On Thursday, Sept 21, 2017, nurses will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Franciscan Health Weight Loss Center, located at 5230 East Stop 11 Road to give one-on-one help to parents with car seat concerns and questions. Language interpreters will be on hand to help Hispanic and Burmese/Chin parents and adult caregivers too.

Franciscan Health will have car seats available for families who can prove they are receiving public assistance and have the child with them today.

If you can’t make it , you can set up free inspections any time of the year by calling Franciscan St. Francis Health – Indianapolis at 317-528-5774.