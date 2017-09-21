IMPD investigating 3 shot in 2 spots on Mitthoeffer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IMPD is investigating after two people were shot at one location, and a third person was shot just a mile away.

Officers from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 9900 block of Ellis Drive — that’s just south of East 42nd Street and Mitthoeffer Road — around 6:47 p.m. on Thursday.

According to officers at the scene, two people had been shot on Ellis Drive, and both were taken to local hospitals in stable condition.

Just five minutes later and a mile away, officers responded to another report of a person shot in the 10000 block of John Jay Drive — that’s just south of East 38th Street and Mitthoeffer Road — around 6:51 p.m.

IMPD Public Information Officer Kendale Adams confirmed a person was shot in the hand at that location.

Officers did not rule out the possibility that the shootings were connected, nor would they confirm it.