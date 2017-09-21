IMPD investigating after 2 shot on Mitthoeffer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IMPD is investigating after two shooting victims were found just a mile apart.

Officers from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 9900 block of Ellis Drive — that’s just south of East 42nd Street and Mitthoeffer Road — around 6:47 p.m. on Thursday.

Just five minutes later and a mile away, officers responded to another report of a person shot in the 10000 block of John Jay Drive — that’s just south of East 38th Street and Mitthoeffer Road — around 6:51 p.m.

According to officers at the scene, both victims had been shot on Ellis Drive, but one was found and transported from Ellis Drive, while the other was found at John Jay Drive.

IMPD Public Information Officer Kendale Adams confirmed the victim found at Ellis Drive was in stable condition, while the person found at John Jay Drive was shot in the hand.

Officers at the scene called the shootings “potentially related” and say witnesses are being questioned.