IMPD investigating after man found shot to death in home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a home Wednesday evening.

According to IMPD, officers responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Grant Avenue around 5 p.m. for a possible person dead inside a house. Once on scene, officers discovered a 40-year-old man who had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

Responding emergency medical personnel pronounced the male victim dead on scene.

The victim’s name or identity has not yet been released. Also, no information about a possible suspect has been released.

Anyone with information on this deadly incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.