Kokomo woman dies after vehicle hits semitractor-trailer

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A Kokomo woman has died after a Sunday morning head-on collision on US 31.

Investigators believe Amanda Watson, 29, was traveling south in the northbound lanes of US 31 near State Road 22 on Sept. 17 around 4:55 a.m. when her vehicle hit a northbound semi-tractor trailer driven by David Peterkin, 68, of Titusville, Florida. Watson was pronounced dead at the scene, while Peterkin was airlifted to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, from which he has since been released, according to Kokomo police.

The crash remains under investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re encouraged to contact Officer Troy Hintz of the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7600 (ext. 8336).