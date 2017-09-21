Man shot, killed outside downtown bar

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man has been shot and killed outside a downtown Indianapolis bar Thursday morning.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. in the area of 300 South Meridian.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers arrived on scene and discovered a 35-year-old black man with gunshot wound to his torso on the sidewalk.

The victim was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in very critical condition. However, the victim later died at the hospital.

Police describe the suspect in the shooting as a black male with dredlocks, wearing a red t-shirt who was driving an older model Chevrolet pickup truck.