INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –¬†Each and every week Patty Spitler shares a fascinating and unique story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

However, instead of covering a story about the animal world, Patty talked to the stars of an upcoming movie.

Patty recently sat down with Jackie Chan and Dave Franco, who both voice characters in The LEGO Ninjago Movie.

To hear what Chan and Franco had to say, click on the video.