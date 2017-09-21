Richard Grundy: Sentence was ‘as fair as I could get’

Related Coverage Alleged gang leader sentenced to 2 years probation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man once accused by prosecutors of leading a murderous drug gang walked out of court a free man Thursday.

Richard Grundy III will serve two years’ probation but, under a plea deal, he won’t be going back to jail.

He said the sentence was “as fair as I could get” as he walked out of court. Prosecutors initially said he was the ringleader of a gang behind seven murders.

“They planted that seed of murder. They implicated that you all’s heads and fed that to you all from day one,” Grundy said. “So they had to stand by it and, as the case went on, step by step, they just kept reaching. Pulling for strings.”

Grundy faced charges in 2015 for conspiracy to deal marijuana, conspiracy to commit murder, corrupt business influence and criminal gang activity. All of those charges are dropped.

The 28-year-old entered a guilty plea to dealing marijuana — a Class C felony.

When asked why prosecutors would accuse him leading a violent gang, Grundy responded, “I believe it was one of those cases where they were unhinged. I could say that; maybe they heard my name too many times.”

The plea deal includes a six-year sentence, but that includes credit for time served and good time credit.

In a separate case, prosecutors charged Gundy with murder in 2014 but dropped the charges after a witness lied.

Grundy said he plans to move to the West Coast to serve his two years of probation.

“It’s important that I get out of town because I’m harassed every day for being Richard Grundy,” he said.

Police said someone shot Grundy in the arm during his cousin’s funeral procession in July. He said Thursday he is recovering and was headed to a doctor’s appointment after court.

When given the chance, Grundy spoke to the judge, saying “I have no affiliation with any gang. … I will dispute that to the death of me.”

The judge told Grundy he would likely be allowed to move out of Indianapolis as long as he can prove he has a home in his new city.

A judge dismissed charges last month against two other people who police said were in Grundy’s gang.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office did not respond to our request for comment on this story.