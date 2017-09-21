Sister seeks answers in roller derby player’s fatal shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kala Klein is seeking justice for her big brother Kobi.

On the morning of May 2, some teenagers discovered Kobi Walden’s body near a wooded area.

According to police, Walden had been shot multiple times.

In the aftermath, detectives didn’t have many details, so investigators took a look at Walden’s timeline the evening of May 1.

Walden, who was a roller derby player, had just finished practice that evening. He arrived home at the Southport Crossing Apartments.

Once he arrived, he sat in his car, and he fired off a Facebook post:

“Been sitting in my car well over 20 minutes. Do I have to move from here? My muscles say no,” that’s according to a Facebook post sent to 24-Hour News 8 by his sister Kala.

Less than 24 hours later, Walden’s body was found.

Detectives believe Walden may have been ambushed by a robber the moment he got out of his vehicle. When police arrived, they noticed Walden’s wallet and cellphone were missing, and his gym bag was left in the middle of the parking lot.

Forty-one days later, police returned to Southport Crossing Apartments on a call of another robbery. That incident, too, would end in a murder investigation.

Detectives say Erin Mills and her fiance were unloading their groceries when they were approached by a robber.

The couple were shot. Mills died, and crews rushed her fiance, Robert Cook, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

While the two cases shared several similarities, police were not willing to say the cases are connected; however, they haven’t ruled out the possibility.

Klein tells 24-Hour News 8 that her brother enjoyed life. He had a love for his nieces; he enjoyed music and playing roller derby. Now Klein is left with those memories, pictures and video. She is using all of those images as her motivation to seek justice in his death.

“That is my motivation, my day-to-day, and making sure Kobi gets justice. It has been the hardest thing I’ve ever done; I want to lock myself in a room and never come out,” said Klein.

Currently, a $3,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest in Walden’s murder.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.