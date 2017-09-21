Too hot! Michigan schools cancel classes Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Four Grand Rapids-area schools have canceled some or all of their Friday classes due to the unseasonable heat.

Hope Academy of West Michigan said school was canceled “because of ambient temps in classrooms well above 100 degrees.”

The NorthPointe Christian elementary school campus was also closed due to the heat, though Colt Care will be open.

Grand Rapids Christian Elementary and Middle schools will have a half-day due to heat at the Iroquois and middle school campuses.

The meteorologists at WOOD, a sister station of WISH-TV, said temperatures could reach 94 degrees Friday — and we’re also looking at temperatures above 90 through Tuesday. The high in the Grand Rapids Thursday was a record 95 degrees.