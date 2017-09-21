Toyota marks 5 millionth vehicle made at Indiana factory

PRINCETON, Ind. (AP) — Toyota has marked the production of its five millionth vehicle from its southwestern Indiana factory that opened 19 years ago.

Gov. Eric Holcomb joined company officials for a ceremony Wednesday celebrating the production milestone at the Princeton assembly plant.

The factory about 25 miles north of Evansville has about 5,000 workers building Highlander and Sequoia SUVs and Sienna minivans. The Evansville Courier & Press reports Toyota estimates its presence has led to about 27,000 jobs among supplier companies.

Economic Development Coalition of Southwest Indiana director Greg Wathen says Toyota has changed the region’s economic feel by creating opportunities for suppliers nearby in Indiana and Illinois.

Toyota announced in January a $600 million investment at the factory to boost Highlander production, possibly adding 400 jobs by late 2019.