VIDEO: Indiana’s Most Wanted for September 2017

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Every month with the help of police departments across central Indiana, 24-Hour News 8 highlights men and women they need your help bringing to justice.

If you recognize any of the suspects in the video or have any information that could help detectives, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

You can also call toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Remember, if your tip leads to an arrest, you could could be eligible for a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers Director Steve Dubois spoke to 24-Hour News 8 about the goals of the organization and explained how exactly you can provide a tip and receive a reward.

And 24-Hour News 8’s Julian Grace talked to a woman still seeking answers after her brother’s body was found in the woods this May. As she keeps the investigation alive, police are trying to determine if two robbery investigations are connected.

For more of our special monthly Indiana’s Most Wanted, click on the videos. Click here and here for photos of September’s Most Wanted.