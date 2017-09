Related Coverage Colorado police searching for serial sidewalk pooper

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “The Mad Pooper” has a special offer on the table.

The unidentified jogger, made famous on social media for defecating while on her runs, has been offered a one-year supply of toilet paper by Charmin if she turns herself in.

If the #MadPooper turns herself in, we'll give her a year's supply of TP to help with her "runs" 💩 #EnjoyTheGohttps://t.co/GgEAyYp6aM — Charmin (@Charmin) September 20, 2017

“The Mad Pooper” became infamous online after a news report out of Colorado Springs.

A local family said she had been relieving herself on the sidewalk outside of their house each week. The family even said the lady comes prepared with her own napkins.