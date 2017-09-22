Columbus crash leaves man injured, 2 cars stuck together in road

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Bartholomew County Sheriff’s deputies extricated a man in a three-vehicle crash around 6 p.m. Friday at the Bartholomew/Jackson County line on State Road 11.

When deputies arrived, both lanes of State Road 11 were blocked. They found a Ford Focus and Chevy Tahoe stuck together in the southbound lane and a damaged white pickup truck with a boat trailer in the northbound lane.

According to the involved parties, the Tahoe rear-ended to the truck and boat, causing the Tahoe to move into the southbound lane, causing a head-on collision with the Focus.

According to police, Caleb Meadows, 26, of Bedford, initially trapped in the Ford Focus, was extricated and flown by St. Vincent Stat Flight to the University of Louisville Hospital. His condition is unknown. The 17-year-old Alexander Royalty of Seymour, the driver of the Tahoe, was taken to the hospital, but not by EMS. The truck’s driver, 32-year-old Jared Shepherd, of Seymour, and his passenger, were not injured.