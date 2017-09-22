Home, business owners open doors as part of Broad Ripple Historic Home Tour

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Broad Ripple Village Association will show off some historic and architecturally significant buildings this weekend with the 13th Annual Broad Ripple Historic Home Tour.

Since its inception in 2005, the event has showcased over 100 homes and businesses.

The Broad Ripple Historic Home Tour is happening this Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The homes on the tour are located throughout the village.

Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 this weekend.

There is also a kick-off party Friday that is free with the purchase of a ticket. The party, located at Joy’s House (2028 E. Broad Ripple Ave.), will feature complimentary food from area restaurants, the Broad Ripple Brewpub Beer Garden, and live entertainment.

