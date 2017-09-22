IMPD investigating after 13-year-old sexually assaulted near bus stop

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -– IMPD is currently investigating a sexual assault involving a 13-year-old girl.

Police were dispatched to the 5600 block of East 38th Street just before 7 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived, a 13-year-old girl told them she had been waiting for the school bus when a male she didn’t know approached her. She said he forced her to go to a nearby location, where he sexually assaulted her.

The victim told police the suspect then fled the area. According to police, the suspect was a tall, thin African-American man, wearing black pants and a black shirt.

If you have information on this case, contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477. Tips can also be submitted on the P3tips app or at crimetips.org.