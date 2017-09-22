Indiana attorney general announce Equifax investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is launching an investigation into the Equifax breach.

On Friday, Hill sent a letter to attorney’s representing Equifax.

“We will pursue all penalties and remedies available under the law on behalf of our citizens. We expect the full cooperation of Equifax in providing information on the inception and duration of the breach, the security protocols in place during the breach and the conduct of Equifax following the discovery of the breach,” the letter said.

The breach affected 3.8 million Indiana residents and more than 140 Americans across the nation.

The company announced on Sept. 7 that its data systems were breached back in July.

Hill’s office can also help apply a credit freeze.