Indiana mom faces neglect charges after train-SUV crash kills kids

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A prosecutor says the mother of two young southern Indiana children killed when her SUV collided with a freight train faces neglect and other charges after she admitted taking drugs an hour before the crash.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said Friday that a blood sample drawn at the scene of the June 28 crash in Henryville shows Ericka Fouch had amphetamine, marijuana or its active ingredient, and other drugs in her system.

The crash killed 4-year-old Wyatt James Isaac Fouch and 5-year-old Adalynn Noel Fouch.

Fouch faces two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and traffic offenses.

The 29-year-old woman told officers at the time that she didn’t see or hear the train approaching the crossing.

Online court records didn’t show an attorney for Fouch.