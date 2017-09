INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis International Airport was ranked the second best medium-sized airport in the United States by J.D. Power.

It was a close second to Sacramento. The ranking was based on customer satisfaction.

J.D. Power says many airports now have apps that help travelers navigate airports and one airport, San Francisco, even has a therapy pig on location.

