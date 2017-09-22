Indianapolis lawyer accused of exposing himself to girls on bus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis lawyer faces multiple charges after being accused of flashing girls that were riding a bus.

71-year-old Raymond Fairchild is accused of exposing himself to girls traveling on a bus on more than one occasion.

According to court documents, the Northern Wells Community School girls basketball team was traveling June 15 on Interstate 70 near Indianapolis International Airport when team members noticed a vehicle was appearing to follow them, weaving through traffic to get next to the bus. A man in the vehicle then exposed his genitalia to the team before pulling off the interstate.

Several members of the team said the man seemed “creepy” and seemed to be staring at them more than watching the road. Some said he smiled at them repeatedly, while others said he was doing something “weird with his lips.”

The girls who witnessed the flashing said they saw the man pull up his shirt with one hand before exposing his penis and “engaging in sexual conduct.”

Some took photos and videos of the man, which were posted to social media to help identify him. Coach Sarah Black of the Union City girls basketball team said their team had a similar experience on Feb. 22 on I-70 near Post Road. Black discussed the incident with Northern Wells’ coach, and after seeing the photos, was convinced it was the same man responsible for both incidents.

The Union City coach noticed a man smiling at the bus when they stopped at an intersection as they were leaving Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Once the man was alongside the bus, he smiled at the girls and made gestures downward towards his lap before thrusting his hips towards the bus and revealing his naked lower half. According to some of the girls, the man appeared to get personal gratification from his actions and later masturbated.

Fairchild maintains a law office at 255 N. Alabama St. in Indianapolis.

Two private citizens also saw the Facebook photos of the suspect and identified the man as Raymond Fairchild.

Fairchild’s charges are four misdemeanor counts of public indecency and two counts of public nudity.

No future court dates are listed online for Fairchild.