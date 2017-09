INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 90 teams of paddlers will compete in the ninth annual IUPUI Regatta along the downtown Indianapolis canal.

Teams will race from Fairbanks Hall to the USS Indianapolis Basin and back. Local bands, artists and food vendors will also be along the canal with the opening ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday.

For more on more information, full schedule of events and to register for the annual IUPUI event, click here.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.