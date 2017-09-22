Lafayette woman guilty in neglect death of infant

Related Coverage 2 charged in death of Lafayette 8-month-old child

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A jury has convicted a 23-year-old Lafayette woman of seven charges, including four counts of neglect, stemming from the death of her 8-month-old daughter.

Makenzie Shultz also pleaded guilty to two counts of perjury after the Tippecanoe Superior Court jury delivered its verdict Thursday.

A coroner’s report determined Briley Giroux had not been fed for up to three days before her death in November 2015 and likely had died several days before arriving at a hospital. The child also was missing muscle mass and body fat, and her hair was falling out. An autopsy determined she died of asphyxiation.

The baby’s father, Chad Giroux Jr., is serving a 34-year sentence after pleading guilty to charges in the case earlier this year.

Shultz’s sentencing date was not immediately set.