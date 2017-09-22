New kind of Verizon store opening in, around Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A new kind of Verizon store is opening in the heart of downtown Indianapolis and in other communities near the Circle City. The company is calling it a “next gen” store where shoppers are encouraged to try then buy.

Company leaders at Verizon say this store was designed for tech consumers. The layout and design were created using market research and data about how tech consumers shop.

One of the features about the store is that you can put something in your shopping cart online, then head down to the local store to test it out in person. If you like, you can buy the product right there on the spot or wait, then ship it or cancel the order.

What you’ll see when you walk into the store are a few main areas. One is a grab-and-go section situated with self-check out kiosks and products customers don’t need a sales person to buy.

Another section is a collaboration section complete with long tables with chargers so you can play and talk to other customers using the products. Then there’s a discovery space with a smart phone wall where customers can play with the phones and compare them side-by-side.

Finally, the last section is a guided section with store employees and is something you’d expect at an Apple store.

Store representatives tell 24-Hour News 8 there’s 25 percent more product, but less space making it feel more packed

There are only 20 “next gen” stores across the country and four of them are in Indianapolis.

If you want to try it out for yourself, there are stores in Plainfield, on Massachusetts Avenue, on Michigan Road as well as near Castleton.