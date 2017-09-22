Pence says Trump will make trip to Indianapolis on Wednesday

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — President Donald Trump will be visiting Indianapolis to promote the Republican-led federal tax overhaul effort.

Vice President Mike Pence says Trump’s visit will be Wednesday. Pence made the announcement as he started a speech Friday afternoon in Anderson, but didn’t provide more details.

The visits by Trump and Pence come as they try to persuade Democratic Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly to support a GOP-led tax overhaul effort. Donnelly had dinner with Trump and several other Republicans and Democrats at the White House last week.