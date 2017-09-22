Sen. Donnelly talks VP Pence’s Anderson visit, tax reform

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Vice President and former Indiana Governor Mike Pence will be making a visit to Anderson Friday. Joining Pence at his Anderson stop will be Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly.

Before Pence’s stop in Anderson, Sen. Donnelly stopped by WISH-TV to talk about the visit and the Trump administration’s push for a tax code overhaul.

In relation to a possible tax code overhaul, Donnelly talked about the need to keep jobs in the Hoosier state and health care.

To hear more from Sen. Donnelly’s stop at WISH-TV, click on the video.