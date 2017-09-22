Support Indiana businesses at marketplace

It’s a one-stop-shop for all things LOCAL! Today on Indy Style, Indiana Originals’ Mel McMahon introduces us to Corey Cole of The Rugged Company, and tells us what’s in store for this month’s Indiana Originals Expo & Marketplace!

Indiana Originals Expo & Marketplace

September 30, Hamilton Town Center, 3-8 p.m.

Some of the featured members include…

Soak Your Soul, Indianapolis: Bath salts, sprays, and body oils. All of their products are handcrafted and produced in a contemplative state. Melyssa, the creator of Soak Your Soul, developed each blend with a soulful attention to healing body, mind, and soul. The oil combinations that arise come from a deeper knowing that transcends the rule books, so you may find combinations you’ve never seen before! Learn more at soakyoursoul.com.

The Rugged Company, Noblesville: Beard oils, razors, cologne, body wash, shampoo, conditioner, duffle bags, socks, shirt, belts, sweatshirts, coffee, shave soap, combs, grooming accessories, and more. Each product is hand crafted. All cosmetics are 100% natural and designed to promote healthy skin and hair. All accessories are handcrafted and designed for comfort and durability. The Rugged Company is designed to make you feel comfortable and relaxed… To make you feel right at home. The Rugged Company. Men tested. Women approved. Learn more at theruggedcompany.com.

The Wandering Peacock Art Gallery, Westfield: A bohemian art shop offering pottery classes and selling all kinds of unique art. All of the handmade pottery is microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator safe. Glass jewelry, soy candles, goat’s milk soap, photography, wood carvings, stained glass, dream catchers, paintings, and drawings are also available. Learn more at thewanderingpeacock.com.

Also joining us at the event will be maximum sketch, Vibrant Outdoors, Queen Bee Vintage, El Venezolano Food Truck, Dragonfly Development Company, and more! Follow Indiana Originals on facebook and Instagram for updates leading up to the event!

About Indiana Originals:

Indiana Originals provides an online search engine and app to help consumers find Indiana based businesses and brands. We strive to create stronger, healthier communities and more jobs in Indiana by encouraging and facilitating a greater use of independent, Indiana owned businesses. All of our members are locally owned and operated businesses headquartered in Indiana. Our members increase identification and exposure of local businesses, encourage a local preference, make local easier to find and recirculate three to five times more money in our local economy than a chain headquartered out of state. For more information, visit IndianaOriginals.com or download the app.

Indiana Originals is simplifying your search for local by providing a growing, statewide directory of locally owned and operated businesses headquartered in Indiana. Online and on their app, you can find local businesses for your everyday needs and great events, too! Indiana Originals is thrilled to be a part of the Hamilton Fall Festival Saturday, September 30 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Hamilton Town Center. Look for our members’ booths in the marketplace and enjoy amusement rides, live music, beer, food, professional pumpkin carving, a kids zone, and more!

https://www.facebook.com/IndianaOriginals/

https://twitter.com/IndOriginals

https://www.instagram.com/indoriginals/

To learn more, visit www.indianaoriginals.com.