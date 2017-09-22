The Film Yap reviews the new LEGO movie and more

Check out this week’s movie reviews with The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd:

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

The dizzy, daffy spy flick parody gets a sequel, and somehow forgets everything that made the first one so good. Colin Firth returns as Galahad, despite the slight inconvenience of being killed in the first movie.”

The Lego Ninjago Movie

Get ready for more Lego animated adaptations, including this version of the TV show that reboots the franchise and tries to cram in comedy. But it still has A) Legos, and B) ninjas, so kids’ll like it.”

Brad’s Status

Ben Stiller stars in this black comedy from writer/director Mike White about a middle-aged schlub who frets about his successful friends while taking his son on a tour of colleges. Smart and biting.”

Rebel in the Rye

Nicholas Hoult plays famously private author J.D. Salinger in this biopic about him developing into the writer of “Catcher in the Rye.” With Kevin Spacey.”

Stronger

Jake Gyllenhaal plays real-life hero Jeff Bauman, whose body was shattered during the Boston Marathon bombing, but his spirit made him a symbol of hope to many others.”

Friend Request

A college student unwisely accepts an outcast’s friend request, only to find herself and her friends hunted by demonic forces.”

Wonder Woman

What makes this such a superlative superhero flick? It starts with this heroine, and this actress. Buy It.”

For more movie news and reviews, visit www.thefilmyap.com.