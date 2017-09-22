Vice President Pence set to make stop in Anderson Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Vice President and former Indiana Governor Mike Pence will be back in the Hoosier state Friday.

Pence will be stopping at the Wylam Center of Flagship East in Anderson to talk tax reform.

Several Republican Indiana congressional members, Gov. Eric Holcomb and Sen. Joe Donnelly will be joining the vice president.

It’s been more than 60 years since a sitting president or vice president has visited Anderson.

Air Force Two’s arrival in Indianapolis will be streamed live on WISHTV.com.

Watch Vice President Pence’s full remarks in Anderson this afternoon on WISH-TV and WISHTV.com.