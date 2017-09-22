We Try It: Fresh + Hype Foodie Box

Snacks, galore! YUM! Come sort through the goodies with us and decide what you’ll be writing down on your next grocery list!

ZEGO Snacks

https://zegosnacks.com/

ZEGO Snacks bars are:

Made from real whole food ingredients, no added flavorings, colors, or sweetener

Vegan, gluten free, nut free, non-GMO, and allergy friendly

Our fruit bars are made from all Oregon, Washington, and California fruit

ZEGO is a certified B-Corp and work to minimize our waste and carbon footprint

ZEGO sets the standard for allergy friendly and transparent production by including a “Z-Code” that can track each batch to batch specific allergy testing and information

Flavors include Fudgy Chocolate, Lemon Ginger, Raspberry Chia and Just Fruit Blueberry

Social Media:

Facebook: Facebook.com/ZegoSnacks

Twitter: @ZegoSnacks

Instagram: @ZegoSnacks

Nature’s Path Sunrise Breakfast Biscuits

http://us.naturespath.com/

Nature’s Path Foods is the largest organic breakfast and snack food brand in the world.

Our goal is to be a trusted name for quality, organic foods in every home by operating on a triple-bottom line philosophy of being socially responsible, environmentally sustainable, and financially viable.

Nature’s Path Sunrise Breakfast Biscuits are a great-tasting, healthy and portable breakfast option for people on-the-go.

Nature’s Path Sunrise Breakfast Biscuits are the first organic and NON-GMO breakfast biscuits in the market; there no added colors, artificial flavors, or pesticides in these delicious biscuits.

Social Media:

Facebook.com/naturespath/

IG: @NaturesPathOrganic

TW: @NaturesPath

Pinterest: @NaturesPath

YumEarth New Organic Sour Twists

http://yumearth.com/

YumEarth is an organic candy company that focuses on how to make life simple, sweet and more convenient for their consumers. The individual snack packs and resealable bags help with portion control and are convenient to throw in a purse, gym bag, lunch box or backpack.

Most of YumEarth products are:

USDA Organic

Non-GMO

Gluten Free

Vegan

Free from top food allergens

Free from high fructose corn syrup

Naturally colored and flavored

Made in nut free facilities

DELICIOUS!

SRP is around $5 but varies based on size, of course. We’re online at YumEarth.com, Amazon.com and in most major retailers, regional grocery stores, and local natural products stores including Whole Foods, CVS, Walgreens and more.

Social Media:

Facebook: @yumearth

Instagram: @yumearth

Twitter: @yumearth

Jolly Oak Granola

https://www.jollyoak.com/

Jolly Oak’s Super Grain Granola and Oat Crunchers are carefully crafted for the perfect balance of healthy benefits, superb taste and crunchy texture. Taste Gabby Reece’s favorite granola made with premium ingredients such as organic ancient grain KAMUT, providing essential vitamins, whole grain oats for fiber, heart healthy coconut oil, real fruit for a sweet burst of flavor, decadent dark chocolate and natural protein from nuts, seeds and pea protein.

The Super Grain Oat Crunchers Snack Packs are perfect to tuck in a lunchbox, backpack or desk drawer for a healthy snack, anywhere!

Flavors of the Oat Crunchers include: Oatmeal Cookie, Cocoa Coco, and Nuts 4 S’mores

Flavors of the Super Grain Granola include Almond Butter & Jelly, Oatmeal Cookie, Cocoa Coco, and Nuts 4 S’mores / Now available on Amazon!

Social Media:

Facebook: @jollyoakgranola

Twitter: @jollyoakgranola

Instagram: @jollyoakgranola

Pinterest: @jollyoakgranola

KRā Sports Drink

https://www.drinkkra.com/

Talking Points:

Clean ingredients, real organic fruit juices and electrolytes for optimal hydration.

Nothing artificial, ever. Caffeine free. Gluten free. USDA certified organic. Kosher.

Four flavors, including Berry, Orange, Lemon and Fruit Punch

Only the best to help you perform at your best

USDA certified organic sports drink

Up to 45% less sugar, up to 75% less added sugar than traditional sports drinks

Electrolytes you need, no artificial ingredients ever

Social Media:

Roam Sticks

http://roamsticks.com/

Get your roam on! First & only non-GMO, pasture-raised, all-natural pork snack sticks

Available in two flavors, including Hickory Smoked Pork with Uncured Bacon and Hickory Smoked Pork with Pineapple

FREE of gluten, dairy, antibiotics, ractopamine, artificial flavors, preservatives, red dye, corn syrup, artificial sweeteners, MSG, nitrates, and encapsulated citric acid

Social Media:

Corine’s Cuisine

https://www.corinescuisine.com/

In the kitchen and at the table, use Corine’s Cuisine gourmet sauces for dipping, seasoning, cooking and marinating.

8 delicious flavors including: Sauce No. 3 Jamaican Curry Hot Pepper Sauce, Sauce No. 4 Spicy Nam-Pla, Fresh Lime & Coriander Sauce, Sauce No. 5 Spicy Mint, Coriander & Coconut Sauce, Sauce No. 7 Ginger, Scallion & Fresh Lime Sauce, Sauce No. 10 Scotch Bonnet Pepper Sauce, Sauce No. 23 Fresh Hot Pepper, Garlic & Turmeric Sauce, Sauce No. 28 Spicy Asian BBQ & Stir-Fry Sauce and Sauce No. 31 Pineapple & Mango Hot Pepper Sauce

The surprisingly rich, unique flavors in Corine’s Cuisine sauces come from Corine’s insistence on sticking to homemade recipes and never compromising on quality — ingredients like real chopped garlic, ginger and onions (no powders or extracts), fresh lime juice (not concentrate), and only the same peppers she would use at home.

Everyone who loves Corine’s Cuisine has a favorite out of the eight sauces in the current line, and our fans have discovered so many ways to pair the sauces with food that we never even thought of!

Six of the eight Corine’s Cuisine sauces are gluten-free, and they all have ingredients known for their health benefits, such as turmeric, ginger and the moderate capsaicin levels of the Scotch bonnet pepper.

Social Media:

Instagram: @corinescuisine

Twitter: @corinescuisine

Facebook: Corine’s Cuisine

Better Than Coffee

https://www.betterthancoffee.com/

Energizes better than coffee, without chemicals

Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, Vegan Suitable, Certified Kosher, Soy-Free, Dairy-Free, Low Sodium, and Nut-Free (except coconut)

Four delicious flavors, including Dark Chocolate & Coconut, French Roast, Dark Chocolate & Cranberry, and Dark Chocolate & Mint

Better Than Coffee’s secret is guarana and maca — two plants from South America. Guarana, long used by natives for stamina and energy while hunting, provides a quick boost of natural caffeine. Maca is scientifically proven to reduce the effects of stress while maintaining an illuminating mental and physical boost.

Better Than Coffee Tips

Bars contain 100mg of natural caffeine.

** Recommendation: Start with 1/2 bar to see how it affects you.

** It is a food product, it takes longer to be assimilated by your body if consumed with other food. Try on an empty stomach for maximum effect. .

Social Media: