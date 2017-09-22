WISH-TV receives 10 nominations for NUVO’s Best of Indy 2017

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — NUVO announced the nominees for Best of Indy 2017.

Nominees were chosen online, over a four-week period this summer. Voting is now open for the next four weeks.

You can click here to vote.

Here are the top WISH-TV finalists:

Best Local TV Station

Best Local TV Anchor or Reporter: Brooke Martin David Barras Kylie Conway Joe Melillo Randy Ollis

Best Local Weatherperson: Randy Ollis

Best Local Sportscaster: Anthony Calhoun

Best Local Personality You’d Want at Your Next Dinner Party:

Dave Barras

Best Local Personality You’d Want at Your Next Kegger: Tracy Forner



Voting will close at noon on October 2. Results will be announced later that month.