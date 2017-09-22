WISH-TV receives 10 nominations for NUVO’s Best of Indy 2017

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — NUVO announced the nominees for Best of Indy 2017.
Nominees were chosen online, over a four-week period this summer. Voting is now open for the next four weeks.
You can click here to vote.
Here are the top WISH-TV finalists:
- Best Local TV Station
- Best Local TV Anchor or Reporter:
- Brooke Martin
- David Barras
- Kylie Conway
- Joe Melillo
- Randy Ollis
- Best Local Weatherperson:
- Randy Ollis
- Best Local Sportscaster:
- Anthony Calhoun
- Best Local Personality You’d Want at Your Next Dinner Party:
- Dave Barras
- Best Local Personality You’d Want at Your Next Kegger:
- Tracy Forner
Voting will close at noon on October 2. Results will be announced later that month.