WISH-TV receives 10 nominations for NUVO’s Best of Indy 2017

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — NUVO announced the nominees for Best of Indy 2017.

Nominees were chosen online, over a four-week period this summer. Voting is now open for the next four weeks.

You can click here to vote.

Here are the top WISH-TV finalists:

  • Best Local TV Station
  • Best Local TV Anchor or Reporter:
    • Brooke Martin
    • David Barras
    • Kylie Conway
    • Joe Melillo
    • Randy Ollis
  • Best Local Weatherperson:
    • Randy Ollis
  • Best Local Sportscaster:
    • Anthony Calhoun
  • Best Local Personality You’d Want at Your Next Dinner Party:
    • Dave Barras
  • Best Local Personality You’d Want at Your Next Kegger:
    • Tracy Forner

Voting will close at noon on October 2. Results will be announced later that month.