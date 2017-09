INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A couple and their three dogs will have to find somewhere else to sleep after a fire caused heavy damage to their home.

Crews from Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a residence fire in the 800 block of East Cragmont Drive — that’s near South East Street and East Banta Drive — around 2:40 p.m. They arrived to find heavy fire showing.

Investigators believe the fire was electrical and started in the garage.

Damages are currently estimated at $130,000.