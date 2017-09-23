32 Hoosiers sign up for Cannabidiol Registry

Cannabidiol vapor products are displayed during the Cannabis World Congress & Business Expo at the Jacob Javits Center on June 17, 2016 in New York City. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Dozens of Hoosiers suffering with severe epilepsy have taken advantage of Indiana’s new law allowing access to cannabis-based medicine.

The Indiana State Department of Health reports 32 patients, including caregivers, have signed up for the Cannabidiol Registry.

The registry is for people diagnosed by a neurologist as having treatment-resistant epilepsy.

The law shields them from prosecution, as some could be children.

Epilepsy patients have to meet certain conditions to be considered “treatment-resistant.”