UPDATE: As of 7:20 p.m. Saturday, Avon Police report that the missing child has been found safe.

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are searching for an 8-year-old missing in Avon.

Avon police say Dajuan Williams was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, from the area near US 26 and Avon Village Parkway.

Police describe Dajuan as last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts and black Nike tennis shoes.

If you have any information regarding the location of Dajuan Williams, please dial 911.