Circle City Classic Parade organizers ready for thousands downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands of people were expected to line downtown streets Saturday morning for one of the city’s biggest events of the year.

It’s Circle City Classic weekend, and the annual parade will kick off at 10 a.m. NBA champion Ron Harper will serve as grand marshal at the parade. The route begins at North and Pennsylvania Streets downtown.

Also, an all-day “Fan Fest” will kick off at 10 a.m.

It’s all leading up to the game at Lucas Oil Stadium between the Kentucky State Thorobreds and the Central State Marauders.

The game begins at 3 p.m. Saturday.

A halftime show will feature a “Battle of the Bands” special, and rapper Jeezy will headline a postgame concert at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Ticket information is on the Circle City Classic website.

The football game and events surrounding it were expected to draw more than 100,000. The group behind the event has awarded millions in scholarships to college students across the country.