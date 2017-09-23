Dick Wolfsie checks out goods at People for Urban Progress

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares an interesting and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

This time he visited the Central State Campus and Michael Bricker of People for Urban Progress.

The group at Indianapolis Urban Design Center focuses on re-use, sustainability, and salvaging and repurposing things from the city itself. Some items came from the roof of the former RCA Dome that came down several years ago. Others came from banners used during the Super Bowl in Indianapolis and seats used at the former Bush Stadium and Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Items for sales include clutches, page cross body bags, wallets and purses. They are sold at places including People for Urban Progress, Silver in the City, Home Spun, Marigold in Broad Ripple and Carson’s downtown.