Fire destroys auto sales business

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fire early Saturday destroyed a business on the city’s southwest side.

Crews responded about 3:30 a.m. to KW Auto Sales N Service at the corner of Chase Street and Troy Avenue, which is near the intersection of South Harding Street and West Troy Avenue. Indianapolis Fire Department said on Twitter that it remained on the scene at 5:15 a.m. putting out “hot spots.”

Crews continue to hit hot spots after KW Auto Sales sustains heavy damage. 3 residents & dog ok after evacuation from nearby house by FF pic.twitter.com/9WDbesW9dp — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) September 23, 2017

Officials believe the fire started in the service garage of the auto sales and service business, but did not immediately know what sparked the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters safely evacuated three residents and dog from a nearby house.

1325 W Troy Ave KW Auto Sales pic.twitter.com/wIfycsh2z2 — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) September 23, 2017