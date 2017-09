INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An animated movie soon will feature a voice many Hoosiers know.

Peyton Manning is lending his voice to “Ferdinand,” which is based off a children’s book about a bull with a big heart. The bull is captured and taken from his home and tries to return to his family.

Manning plays a bull named Guapo, one of Ferdinand’s friends.

The movie also stars Kate McKinnon. John Cena voices the character Ferdinand.

It hits theaters on Dec. 15.