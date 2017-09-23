The Zone: September 22, 2017

Watch highlights from 22 games in The Zone from Friday, September 22 with Anthony Calhoun, Meghan McKeown and Charlie Clifford. WISH-TV has the most highlights from the most games in Indiana!
Also, watch as the Noblesville High School band performs live in the WISH-TV studio.
See highlights of individual games by clicking on the matchups below!
Center Grove vs. Lawrence Central
Plainfield vs. Decatur Central
Noblesville vs. Hamilton Heights
Hamilton Southeastern vs. Zionsville
Bishop Chatard vs. Guerin Catholic
Pendleton Heights vs. Mount Vernon
Franklin Central vs. Southport
