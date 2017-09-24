At least 1 killed, 7 injured in mass shooting at Nashville church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was killed and seven others injured in what officials are calling a “mass casualty” incident at a church in Antioch Sunday morning.

Metro police responded to the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road at 11 a.m.

Nashville fire officials confirm there are multiple injuries and most of the injured are over 65 years old, authorities said.

The victims were transported to area hospitals. None of their identities were immediately known.

