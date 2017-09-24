Nearly a pound of meth confiscated during east side traffic stop

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is in jail after police say they found nearly a pound of meth in a safe during a traffic stop on the east side.

Dujuan Love, 40, faces preliminary charges that include possession and suspicion of dealing in methamphetamine.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, an officer was on patrol traveling south on Arlington Avenue near 21st Street on Friday around 3 p.m. when he noticed a gray Chevrolet crossing the center yellow lines.

When the driver failed to stop at a stop sign, the officer ran the registration of the vehicle and followed the driver as he pulled into the driveway of a nearby home. Another man then came out of the home, walked up to the car and then went back into the house.

IMPD officials say that when the man went inside, he waved to the officer and pointed to the car.

When Love pulled out of the driveway, the officer pulled him over and approached the car. Police say he opened the driver’s side door but then exited the vehicle on the passenger side and got into a wheelchair. Upon learning that Love had been driving with a suspended license, officers placed him under arrest and began to search the car. They found a black plastic bag lying on the ground outside of the car behind the front tire on the driver’s side.

Officers found a gray safe and keys inside the bag. They opened the safe to find a package wrapped in black-and-white plastic, later identified a 435 grams — nearly a pound — of methamphetamine.

Love told officers a friend had given him the bag earlier that day and admitted that he had placed the bag on the ground outside of the car when he was first stopped.

Love was then transported to Arrestee Processing Center.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a decision on how to charge Love.

Anyone with potentially helpful information about a crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.