Officials respond following reports of active shooter at IU

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Officials are on the hunt for suspects following an investigation of shots fired near Indiana University’s campus overnight.
Bloomington police said the shooting happened outside a parking garage across from 3rd Street from the southwest corner of campus.
Officials suspect that the shooter is a black male that was part of a group of three to four other black men and two white men that were suspected in a robbery.
The university released a series of tweets giving updates on the shooting:
No injuries were reported in the shooting.