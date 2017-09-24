Officials respond following reports of active shooter at IU

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Officials are on the hunt for suspects following an investigation of shots fired near Indiana University’s campus overnight.

Bloomington police said the shooting happened outside a parking garage across from 3rd Street from the southwest corner of campus.

Officials suspect that the shooter is a black male that was part of a group of three to four other black men and two white men that were suspected in a robbery.

The university released a series of tweets giving updates on the shooting:

IU Bloomington Alert! An Active Shooter is on campus. Take safe shelter. Lock door. Follow official instruction. Call 911 with information. — Indiana University (@IUBloomington) September 24, 2017

Update: Shots fired by robbery suspects near Henderson Parking Garage, fled on foot to the northwest. No one is known to be injured. — Indiana University (@IUBloomington) September 24, 2017

IU Bloomington Update: 3 or 4 black males and 2 white males are suspected in a robbery in the 500 block of S. Fess Ave. then fired shots whi — Indiana University (@IUBloomington) September 24, 2017

Suspected shooter description: short college-age black male with short hair. Part of group, 3-4 black males + 2 white males, all college-age — Indiana University (@IUBloomington) September 24, 2017

The investigation is ongoing. IU & Bloomington Police officers are continuing to search the area. Continue to shelter in place. — Indiana University (@IUBloomington) September 24, 2017

IU Bloomington Update: Investigation is on-going. Threat is no longer imminent. Resume normal routine but remain vigilant. See emergency.iu. — Indiana University (@IUBloomington) September 24, 2017

Shelter in place has been lifted. This will be the final update. Please call 911 if you have additional information about this incident. — Indiana University (@IUBloomington) September 24, 2017

No injuries were reported in the shooting.