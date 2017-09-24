One dead, another injured following shooting outside nightclub

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is dead and another is inured following a shooting outside a nightclub on the city’s west side.

Police said it happened around 3 a.m. outside Krave nightclub on West Washington Street.

Officials believe there was a fight inside the club that later went outside where the shooting happened.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital where he would later succumb to his injuries.

It isn’t clear yet if the second suspect was actually shot.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

If you know anything about the shooting, you’re asked to call crime stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.