Plainfield forklift-related incident leaves 1 dead

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A person has died after a forklift-related incident at an Amazon facility in Plainfield.

According Capt. Jill Lees with the Plainfield Police Department, the incident occurred Sunday afternoon at the Amazon Fulfillment Center located at 800 S. Perry Road.

Lees told 24-Hour News 8 that when police were dispatched around 2:58 p.m., crews from the Plainfield Fire Department were already working the scene.

According to police, it appeared to be a single-person forklift fatality.

No other details about the incident were available as of Sunday evening.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

This investigation is ongoing.