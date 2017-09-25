Annessa’s Just One Thing: How to Burn 10 Pounds with One, Simple Action

Ever wondered the secret? How can I lose TEN pounds by doing just one easy thing? Well, Registered Dietitian Annessa Chumbley shares the answer that might just work for you!

Annessa says:

This week’s health tip you will be tempted to discredit, because while you are doing it, it seems so small. Remember it’s usually those little things we do day after day that have the most powerful impact on our lives. Habits. Today, here’s one of the best habits you can get into – take an easy stroll after dinner. Think about it this way: if you walked an easy mile after dinner, in a year you would burn about 35,000 calories …..well a pound of fat is 3500 calories, so that’s like dropping 10 pounds of fat! And you’ll receive the added benefit of clear-headedness, increased energy, and improved digestion when you walk after dinner.

I know many times we feel exhausted after dinner – just commit to stepping outside and starting down the sidewalk – and the rest of the magic will take over from there. Even if you don’t go a mile, good things will come from just getting started.

Just One Thing to do this week: take the fat-reducing, mind-cleansing, digestion-helping walk after eating on these gorgeous nights. The next morning, you’ll be so thankful you did.

