FBI reveals sketch of person of interest in Indiana post office bombing

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — The FBI has released a sketch and description of a person of interest in a pipe bomb explosion at a post office in northwestern Indiana in which a postal worker suffered minor injuries.

The explosion occurred shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at the post office in East Chicago, about 20 miles southeast of Chicago.

The person of interest is described as a thin, clean-shaven white male about 6 feet and about 30 years old. He wore dark-rimmed glasses, black pants with very slender legs, dark vinyl sneakers and a faded black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up. The description said he had a unique walk.

The FBI requests that people with information call 800-225-5324 or submit a tip online.