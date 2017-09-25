Fire causes $48K in damage to house on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fire in a northwest-side house caused $48,000 in damage on Monday, authorities said.

Indianapolis Fire Department was called about 5:45 p.m. to the house of Bryon and Soyica Stanfield in the 4900 block of Lasalle Street. Heavy fire and smoke were visible on the single-story home when firefighters arrived, a news release from Rita Reith, a battalion chief, said.

A 13-year-old child and a dog were safely evacuated from the house. The child told authorities he first noticed the fire in his bedroom. No one was hurt, and the cause of the fire remained under investigation Monday night.