Fountain Square Music Festival to feature more than 60 artists

Get ready, music lovers! The 2017 Fountain Square Music Festival is coming to Indianapolis!

This means that over 30 incredible Indiana-based artists are slated to perform, galvanizing FSMF’s longstanding commitment to showcase the energy of the vibrant music and arts community in Indianapolis. FSMF has announced its complete artist performance schedule, with over 60 total artists to perform on five stages on October 6-7. Headline artists include Phantogram, Dr. Dog, Bishop Briggs, Real Estate, The Cool Kids, Why?, Flint Eastwood, Richard Edwards and more.

Performer J. Elliott and Owen Thomas, Organizer, Fountain Square Music Festival & ABSORB, tell us more:

Oct 6 & 7 FSMF will feature National, Regional & Local talent

Discuss the great Indiana based talent that is performing, which include: Richard Edwards, Lily & Madeleine, Hoops, Dream Chief, Ghost Gun Summer, Thunder Dreamer, Brandon Whyde, PRXZM, Shiny Penny, Mathaius Young, Jac, The WLDLFE, Slater Hogan, Mike Adams at His Honest Weight, Charlie Ballantine, Player Piano, Busman’s Holiday, DJ Indiana Jones & Topspeed, Clint Breeze & the Groove, and more!

Visit the website for the full festival lineup

Two-day general admission passes are available for $99. Friday single-day tickets are available for $49, and Saturday single-day tickets are $59. Two-day passes and single-day tickets are on sale now at fountainsquaremusicfest.org and ticketfly.com. The previously announced VIP passes are sold out. Full festival lineup and event details can be obtained at fountainsquaremusicfest.org.

FSMF is an initiative of Southeast Neighborhood Development, a non-profit organization. A portion of the proceeds will go back to benefiting neighborhood organizations.

STAGE LOCATIONS AND DETAILS:

THE NUCLEUS Outdoor Main Stage : Virginia and Woodlawn Avenue in Fountain Square

HI-FI : 1043 Virginia Ave. #4, Indianapolis, IN. 46203

Pioneer : 1110 Shelby St., Indianapolis, IN. 46203

White Rabbit Cabaret : 1116 Prospect St., Indianapolis, IN. 46203

Square Cat Vinyl: 1054 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203