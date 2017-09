INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – While classes at IPS may stop for two weeks during Fall Break, the school system will continue to provide free meals.

From Oct. 2 to 13, nearly 25 locations around the district will offer free and healthy meals.

According to a release from IPS, anyone under the age of 18 is able to eat any of the locations regardless of whether they attend an IPS school.

For a complete list of locations and times of service of the free meals during Fall Break, click here.