Local Lyft driver charged with rape, criminal confinement

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A local Lyft driver has been charged with a number of charges including rape, sexual battery and criminal confinement.

According to court documents, in the early morning hours of Sept. 16, one woman claims to have been sexually assaulted by Nour Baber Mahmoud Albadri.

Documents show that after several hours with friends at Brothers Bar in the Broad Ripple area, the female went with a group of friends to a nearby house, where the she ordered a Lyft ride in order to take her home. Just before 4 a.m. on Sept. 16, a four-door silver sedan, driven by Albadri arrived at the address.

At that time, the victim got into the vehicle, the back passenger seat. After a few minutes, Albadri stopped the vehicle and asked the victim to move up to the front passenger seat, which she did, according to documents. Albardi then began making comments which made the victim uncomfortable and so she began recording their conversation with her phone.

While in route to the victim’s house, Albardi began slowing down and started climbing on top of her, grabbing her breast, attempting to put his hands underneath her clothes, while talking about sex. Eventually, documents show, Albardari stopped the vehicle and locked the door. He then proceeded to climb on top of her, placing his hand inside of her pants.

On the recording, the victim is repeatedly heard telling Albardi to stop.

When Albardi arrived at the victim’s house, she immediately climb out, ran to her house and called the police, according to court documents.

Documents state that on Sept. 18, officers were able to successfully locate Albardi and the silver sedan registered to him at a Phillips 66 gas station in the 2500 block of North College Avenue, near his residence.

Later, the victim successfully identified Albardi out of a lineup, telling officers that was the man who sexually assaulted her.

He has been charged with two counts of sexual battery and one count of rape and and criminal confinement.

Albardi is currently being held in the Boone County Jail.

His next court appearance his scheduled for Dec. 1.